Colorado Health Dept. to text and email parents about routine vaccines

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Starting July 25, 2023, The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) will send text message and email notifications to parents and guardians of more than 134,000 children from birth through four years whose records in the Colorado Immunization Information System show they may be due for one or more routine childhood vaccines.

According to the CDPHE, vaccines included in this effort are hepatitis A, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella, rotavirus, haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), pneumococcal, varicella (chickenpox), polio, and diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTaP).

The text messages will originate from 45778. Emails will originate from cdphe.vaccine.registry@state.co.us.

The majority of health insurance plans, including Medicaid and CHP+, are required to cover recommended vaccines at no cost to patients. Some children may also be eligible for free vaccines. Colorado has tools to help parents and guardians make informed choices about vaccinating their children.

COVax4Kids.org helps people find out if their children are eligible for low- or no-cost vaccines and helps them find a provider who gives them.

COVaxRecords.org directs people on how to request vaccination records for their children.

COVaxRates.org makes it easy for people to look up vaccination and exemption rates for schools and childcare facilities in Colorado so they can make the best decision for their children.

ChildVaccineCO.org provides more information on routine vaccinations, as well as where to find a provider who offers low- or no-cost vaccines.

For more information, visit the CDPHE website.