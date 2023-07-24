Colorado Bureau of Investigations issues out alert for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is asking for help locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 23, at the 300 block of East 8th Avenue in Durango.

An unknown woman driving the car was reported to have hit a motorcyclist who sustained serious bodily injuries. She was accompanied by an unknown man who was also in the passenger seat at the time of the incident.

The vehicle is described as a 2020 gray Ford F-150, with 4 doors, and an Arizona license plate: XFA9BM.

The CBI reported the suspected vehicle should have front-end damage and will be missing a front license plate bracket.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or the Durango Police at (970)-764-7504.