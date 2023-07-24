Skip to Content
News

Colorado Bureau of Investigations issues out alert for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run

Photo of the actual vehicle
Colorado Bureau of Investigations
Photo of the actual vehicle
By
New
Published 9:21 AM

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is asking for help locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend. 

The incident happened on Sunday, July 23, at the 300 block of East 8th Avenue in Durango. 

An unknown woman driving the car was reported to have hit a motorcyclist who sustained serious bodily injuries. She was accompanied by an unknown man who was also in the passenger seat at the time of the incident. 

The vehicle is described as a 2020 gray Ford F-150, with 4 doors, and an Arizona license plate: XFA9BM. 

The CBI reported the suspected vehicle should have front-end damage and will be missing a front license plate bracket. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or the Durango Police at (970)-764-7504.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content