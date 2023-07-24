CO bus driver given probation after intentionally slamming on brakes with children onboard

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nearly five months after a Castle Rock bus driver used his brakes as a way to "teach the kids a lesson," the man seen in the viral video has been formally sentenced to 12 months probation by a Douglas County Judge.

61-year-old Brian Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment Monday as a part of a plea deal offered by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's office. In exchange for the guilty plea, 30 misdemeanor child abuse charges were dismissed.

The bus driver was caught on video showing at least 30 Castle Rock Elementary students' faces hitting the seats in front of them from the brake check. The incident occurred on March 1, 2023, when the Castle Rock Elementary School students were riding the bus home.

Fitzgerald did apologize for his actions in the days after the incident in a record obtained from the Douglas County School District. He did say he was trying to "educate" and "control the students" riding the bus.

Now, Fitzgerald must comply with multiple conditions of probation, including completing 48 hours of community service, completing anger management counseling, and surrendering his commercial vehicle driver’s license (CDL).

If he does not comply with these conditions, his sentence comes with a deferred 12 months of jail time. His probation will be supervised by the probation department in Douglas County.

13 Investigates reached out to Fitzgerald on the date of his prior hearing, May 12th, and on Monday. However, we have not heard back from the former bus driver.