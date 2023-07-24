A maternity ward in Oregon is the scene of fatal gunfire

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gunfire has erupted in a maternity unit of an Oregon hospital, fatally wounding an unarmed security guard and leading to renewed calls to protect health care workers from increasing violence. Police were summoned Saturday morning to Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland. Callers reported that a man with a gun was threatening hospital workers. By the time the officers arrived, security guard Bobby Smallwood was mortally wounded. The gunman was located hours later in a van in suburban Gresham and was shot dead by three Portland police officers.

