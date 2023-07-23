Say goodbye to Bodypainting Day, New York City’s annual celebration of nudity and artistry

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s last call for New York City’s celebration of baring it all. Sunday’s Bodypainting Day will be the final edition after more than a decade of artists turning nude bodies into works of art. Organizer Andy Golub expects more than 50 people will be painted during four hours of body painting in Manhattan’s Union Square. He said he decided this year’s event would be the last because it’s time to “move on and clear that plate.” Golub, an artist and free speech activist whose been painting on nude models since 2007, started Bodypainting Day to underscore that nudity for artistic purposes is legal in New York City.

