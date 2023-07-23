Pueblo Tip-A-Cop event aims to raise money for Special Olympics

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday from noon to 8 p.m., Pueblo law enforcement agencies and Special Olympics athletes are partnering for a "Tip-A-Cop" event to raise money for Special Olympics Colorado.

The event will take place at the Chili's on 5600 N. Elizabeth Street.

Local law enforcement officers in Pueblo and the athletes will serve food to customers throughout the day, hoping to raise as many tips as possible for the organization.