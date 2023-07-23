Colorado State Patrol begins ‘Click it or Ticket’ period, as citations statewide are up 52%

COLORADO (KRDO) -- This Monday marks the start of 51 Colorado law enforcement agencies' July seat belt enforcement periods.

According to a release from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), seat belt citations are up 52% this year to date compared to this time in 2022.

During the 2022 July enforcement period, CDOT says law enforcement agencies issued 788 citations to Colorado Drivers for either drivers or passengers not wearing a seat belt. Included in that number were 68 drivers who did not enforce buckling seat belts for children riding in their cars.

The CDOT release also cites data revealing 479 people were killed in vehicle crashes last year in the state. Of the 479, CDOT says 236, nearly half of that number, were not wearing seat belts.