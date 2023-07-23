Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police investigate crash involving a pedestrian on I-25 near Woodmen Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say one woman is facing life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car walking near Woodmen Road on southbound I-25.

According to CSPD, officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian just before midnight Saturday. When they got to Woodmen Road, they found the woman hit with serious injuries.

CSPD says the woman was taken to a hospital, but her condition is not known at this time.

The CSPD Major Crash Team is investigating this incident, but as of now they do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

The crash led Colorado Springs Police to shut down two of the southbound lanes of I-25 near Woodmen, before closing all lanes about an hour later.

CSPD is encouraging all drivers to avoid the area.

