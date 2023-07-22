The fight over Alabama’s congressional redistricting now shifts back to federal court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The fight over Alabama’s congressional map is shifting back to federal court after Republican lawmakers declined to create a second majority-Black congressional district. Lawmakers adopted new lines after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a finding that the previous map likely violated the federal Voting Rights Act. The new plans boosts the percentage of Black voters in a congressional district but does not create a second majority-Black district. Plaintiffs in the Supreme Court case said they will challenge the new map. A three-judge panel has set an Aug. 14 hearing on the plan. The outcome could have consequences across the country as the case again weighs the requirements of the Voting Rights Act when it comes to congressional redistricting.

BY KIM CHANDLER and JEFF AMY Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.