Teller County first responders team up for victim extrication drills

KRDO
By
Published 11:00 AM

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning, Ute Pass Ambulance and the Green Mountain Falls Fire Department gathered in Green Mountain Falls to run victim extrication drills.

During the training, the two agencies practiced their response for rescuing victims trapped in ambulances or cars.

Community Paramedic Director James McLaughlin said this training is vital because "collaboration between paramedics and firefighters can be the difference between life and death."

McLaughlin said the training aimed to decrease the number of traffic accidents that end in injuries or fatalities.

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

