Pueblo Police apprehend ‘prolific auto theft suspect’ in multi-agency investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A multi-agency effort involving law enforcement throughout Southern Colorado ended with the recovery of six stolen vehicles and the arrests of seven people last week.

Included in those arrests was Raymond Flood, a man the Pueblo Police Department describes as "a prolific auto theft suspect as well as suspected in several thefts from auto and purse thefts."

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says Flood had six warrants and multiple charges pending when he was taken into custody.

PPD says the work to catch Flood was done in partnership with Colorado State Patrol, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Canon City Police Department, Fountain Police Department and local parole.

As part of the overall multi-agency effort, PPD said they recovered 9,000 fentanyl pills, four guns and other narcotics.