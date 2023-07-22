Skip to Content
News

Pueblo Police apprehend ‘prolific auto theft suspect’ in multi-agency investigation

Pueblo Police Department
By
New
Published 11:46 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A multi-agency effort involving law enforcement throughout Southern Colorado ended with the recovery of six stolen vehicles and the arrests of seven people last week.

Included in those arrests was Raymond Flood, a man the Pueblo Police Department describes as "a prolific auto theft suspect as well as suspected in several thefts from auto and purse thefts."

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says Flood had six warrants and multiple charges pending when he was taken into custody.

PPD says the work to catch Flood was done in partnership with Colorado State Patrol, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Canon City Police Department, Fountain Police Department and local parole.

As part of the overall multi-agency effort, PPD said they recovered 9,000 fentanyl pills, four guns and other narcotics.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content