Marksheffel Rd. and Dublin Blvd. set to close next week as Marksheffel project begins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The city of Colorado Springs is temporarily closing the Marksheffel and Dublin intersection from Tuesday night through Thursday. The closure marks the beginning of a three-year construction project expected to cost between 50 and 60 million dollars.

The complete project is set to be finished in 2026, aiming to improve major intersections and widen the road to two lanes in each direction. According to the city website, the project will also improve drainage along the roads and level out hills and dips to improve driver visibility.

"I’m really happy that they’re gonna do something because Marksheffel road has become a nightmare," said Eddie Hereau, a resident who lives near the intersection.

According to city officials, the project is a higher priority due to the growth in the east side of Colorado Springs. The city started the project two years earlier than expected and plans to work in sections with the least amount of traffic interference.

"We had some underspending on other projects, and so we're cobbling that money together again to get an initial start on this early for people," said Travis Easton, Deputy Chief of Staff for Infrastructure and Development.

The first stage of the Marksheffel project will cover North Carefree Circle to Dublin Blvd. The work to make improvements on this section of the road will continue through 2024.

Easton said the second phase of the project will begin after the first is finished and once city officials find funding to make the improvements.

"We would just ask for their [residents'] patience. Construction corridor improvements don't happen overnight," said Easton. "We want to keep everybody safe."

For bi-weekly updates on the project, visit the project's page here.