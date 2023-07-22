Colorado Springs Police shut down southbound I-25 near Fillmore Street due to accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) are diverting all traffic southbound on I-25 at the Garden of the Gods exit, after a traffic accident early Saturday morning. All southbound lanes of I-25 near Fillmore Street are currently closed.

At 3:09 Saturday morning, CSPD Communications tweeted that only one lane of southbound I-25 was open because of a traffic accident. Minutes later, they announced that the exit ramp to Fillmore was also blocked.

As officers continued to respond to the accident, CSPD eventually updated their messaging to announce a full closure was in effect near exit 145.