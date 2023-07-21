The Fargo shooter used a binary trigger. Here’s what to know about the device that’s worrying police

The man who fired on police officers in North Dakota earlier this month chose to use a gun that was modified with a binary trigger. The device allowed the gun to fire so rapidly that it sounded like an automatic weapon. The July 14 shooting in Fargo killed one officer and wounded two others and a civilian. It has put a spotlight on the device and other trigger modifications that are a growing concern for law enforcement. The Associated Press offers a look at the device, regulations around binary triggers and how they differ from bump stocks.

