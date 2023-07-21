Skip to Content
Suspect leading El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Springs Police on chase

today at 4:45 PM
Published 4:38 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies and the Colorado Springs Police Department are searching in Colorado Springs for a wanted suspect.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a call in the 1000 block of N. Curtis St. Two male suspects then fled in a vehicle leading investigators on a chase that ended near E. Yampa St. and Bennet Ave.

Those suspects then fled on foot and are being searched for in the area pictured below as of 4:40 p.m.:

The EPCSO said the two male suspects, whose descriptions haven't been released yet, are considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story, KRDO is working to gather more information.

