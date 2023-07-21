No children’s remains found in Nebraska dig near former Native American boarding school

No children’s remains have been found after a two-week archeological dig near the site of a former Native American boarding school in Nebraska. The state’s archeologist said the team that is searching for the lost cemetery in Genoa has planned to meet on Zoom with representatives of 40 tribes across the U.S. next week to determine next steps. This search for a hidden cemetery near the former Genoa Indian Industrial School gained renewed interest after hundreds of children’s remains were discovered at other Native American boarding school sites across the U.S. and Canada in recent years.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

