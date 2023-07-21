Man in stolen truck out of Wyoming rams into Colorado Springs cop cars trying to get away

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police arrested a man after finding him unconscious in a truck reported stolen out of Wyoming.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were searching for a stolen truck at 6:09 a.m. Thursday. In the 100 block of N. Sheridan Ave., police saw a red truck parked in an alley with a missing front license plate. The truck did have a tractor-trailer license plate on the rear.

When searching the truck, police saw a man unconscious in the driver's seat. CSPD gave verbal commands to the man trying to wake him up.

According to police, that's when the man woke up, started the truck, and tried getting away by ramming into two marked police vehicles. CSPD said that caused minor damage to the police vehicles.

When he wasn't able to drive away, police said the man tried running away while refusing to comply with commands to stop. Officers ended up deploying a Taser and the man was taken into custody.

CSPD identified the man as 28-year-old Paege Bolt who had one felony warrant and also had illegal narcotics. He was treated for minor injuries and taken to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.