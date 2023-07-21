Justice Department planning legal action against Texas over floating border barrier

By Priscilla Alvarez and Shimon Prokupecz, CNN

(CNN) — The Justice Department told Texas Thursday that it intends to file legal action against the placement of floating barriers in the Rio Grande River as part of the state’s operation along the Texas-Mexico border, according to sources familiar and a letter obtained by CNN.

The Justice Department sent the letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday evening, according to the letter, though there is time for state to respond.

“The State of Texas’s actions violate federal law, raise humanitarian concerns, present serious risks to public safety and the environment, and may interfere with the federal government’s ability to carry out its official duties,” the letter stated.

This is separate from the ongoing assessment of mistreatment of migrants, which the Justice Department described as “troubling reports.”

CNN is reaching out to Abbott’s office for comment. CNN has also reached out the Texas Department of Public Safety but has not received a response.

The Justice Department has sued on border-related matters before. Last year, the Justice Department sued Arizona for placing shipping containers along the US southern border – a move taken by then-Republican Gov. Doug Ducey as an affront to Biden’s immigration policies. Arizona eventually agreed to remove the containers.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

