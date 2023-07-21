Governor wishes two Colorado-trained players competing in FIFA Women’s World Cup good luck

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Team USA is preparing to compete in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Friday evening local time. The team consists of two Colorado-trained players, Sophia Smith and team captain Lindsey Horan.

Ahead of the game, Governor Jared Polis wished the US Women's National Soccer Team good luck.

“Coloradans are thrilled to cheer on our Women’s National Soccer Team during the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. Colorado sends our loudest cheers to the two Colorado-trained players: Sophia Smith and team captain Lindsey Horan. We have also long rooted for Colorado’s own Mallory Swanson and wish her a speedy recovery. We know a thing or two about championship-winning teams here in Colorado and we wish Team USA the best as the World Cup kicks off." Gov. Jared Polis

Polis issued a proclamation honoring their achievement as part of the US Women’s National Team World Cup championship team in 2019.

You can watch Game 1 of the Women's World Cup on your local station of Telemundo over the air on channel 13.2. The game begins at 6:30 p.m. PST. Team USA is competing against Vietnam in their debut match.