DeSantis, in deeply conservative Utah, says he’s driven more by faith in God than by politics

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ron DeSantis is rebuffing concerns about trailing rival Donald Trump and boasting about endorsements and support in Utah as his campaign looks toward states later in the election calendar and aims to reset. DeSantis appeared Friday at the state Capitol with about 17 supportive state lawmakers. He met with Republican Gov. Spencer Cox and was scheduled to attend a fundraiser. In visiting Utah, the Florida governor is prioritizing a state where rival Donald Trump has struggled in the past. In a place where the conservative and religious culture has at times given Trump a chilly reception, there are signs there’s an opening for the Florida governor.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and SAM METZ Associated Press

