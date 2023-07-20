Several vehicles reportedly stuck in floodwaters across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Crews are responding to several vehicles stuck in floodwater on Colorado Springs roads.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, there are several vehicles stuck along Powers Blvd. and Academy Blvd.

At 4 p.m., CSFD said Heavy Rescue 17 was working on a vehicle stuck in floodwater at Half Turn and Academy Blvd.

At 4:03 p.m., CSFD said there were several vehicles stuck in flood water along Powers Blvd. and Barnes, and Powers Blvd. and Omaha.

There are closures in these areas. People are reminded to not drive through flood waters. The city is under a Flash Flood warning until 6:45 p.m.