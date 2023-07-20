Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation Hosting Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday, July 25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Riders Foundation will host the Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region to experience being cowboys and cowgirls for the day.

The event happens Tuesday, July 25 from 8:30 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at Latigo Trails Equestrian Center (Latigo).

Children between the ages of six and 12 will receive cowboy gear and learn about the Western lifestyle. A host of the Pikes Peak Riders Foundation will gather horses, cattle, and other animals for children to learn about, according to a press release from The Pikes Peak Riders Foundation.

Kids will rotate through nine active stations:

Cowboy history

Cattle, branding

Horseback riding

Horse/mule packing

Country western music

Sheep herding

Petting zoo

The Pikes Peak Riders Foundation said the El Paso County Sheriffs' Mounted Patrol and the Ft. Carson Mounted Color Guard will take part in the presentation.