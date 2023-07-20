Skip to Content
Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation Hosting Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday, July 25

Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation
today at 1:46 PM
Published 3:17 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Riders Foundation will host the Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region to experience being cowboys and cowgirls for the day.

The event happens Tuesday, July 25 from 8:30 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at Latigo Trails Equestrian Center (Latigo).

Children between the ages of six and 12 will receive cowboy gear and learn about the Western lifestyle. A host of the Pikes Peak Riders Foundation will gather horses, cattle, and other animals for children to learn about, according to a press release from The Pikes Peak Riders Foundation.

Kids will rotate through nine active stations:

  • Cowboy history
  • Cattle, branding
  • Horseback riding
  • Horse/mule packing
  • Country western music
  • Sheep herding
  • Petting zoo

The Pikes Peak Riders Foundation said the El Paso County Sheriffs' Mounted Patrol and the Ft. Carson Mounted Color Guard will take part in the presentation.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Barbara Fox

Barbara is a reporter based out of Pueblo for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

