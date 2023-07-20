Pikes Peak Library District announced a traveling Holocaust exhibit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) announced its annual community read for its All Pikes Peak Reads program.

The book featured in the exhibit is "The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of World War," by Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Mari K. Eder. A.

The Library has programs planned to pair with the exhibit, including:

A workshop for educators on Thu., Sept. 7 from 5 – 8 p.m. focused on helping public school educators comply with Colorado House Bill 20-1336, which requires that students complete a course that includes Holocaust and genocide studies for high school graduation.

Opening reception on Sat., Sept. 9 from 10:30 a.m. - noon.

Guided tours of the exhibit from Sept. 11 – Oct. 10.

A presentation called European Jewish Refugees and U.S. Immigration Policies Before and After World War II, presented by Dr. Fran Pilch on Thu., Sept. 21 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

This year’s title, which discusses the Holocaust, also pairs with a special traveling exhibit, Americans and the Holocaust, coming to East Library from Sept. 5 – Oct. 11, according to PPLD.

“We have such a rich military history and a rich military community here,” said Senior Librarian Heidi Buljung in a press release. “This story compliments the exhibit and reading Gen. Eder’s book also helps to give context to the exhibit.”

Anyone who wants to participate in All Pikes Peak Reads can check out a physical or digital copy of the book. Book clubs at several library locations will also read the book together.

PPLD said in a press release that Eder will give a keynote presentation on Sat., Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. at Library 21c followed by a meet-and-greet and book signing.

Information about All Pikes Peak Reads and its scheduled programs can be found here.