Man killed after Colorado Springs Sonic Drive-In shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Coroner's Office released the name of the man who died after a shooting at a Colorado Springs Sonic Drive-In Monday.

At 1:43 p.m. on July 17, the Colorado Springs Police Department Communications Center was notified of a shooting that happened at the Sonic in the 600 block of N. Chelton Rd. At the scene, officers arrived and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

According to the coroner's office, the man who died was 32-year-old Solton Heshmaty.

Another man was also taken to a hospital for treatment of possible injuries. Police also contacted a third man at the scene. CSPD said they were interviewed by detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide Unit and released pending additional follow-up investigation.

CSPD said Heshmaty's death is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

According to CSPD, this is the 16th homicide in the City of Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time last year, there were 30 homicides investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.