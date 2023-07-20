Colorado Springs Man already in jail faces new charges in connection to a June homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, July 17, 2023, detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department's Homicide Unit arrested 51-year-old Gilbert Lopez Jr. He faces a First Degree Murder, directly related to a homicide investigation that began on June 23, 2023, according to CSPD.

On June 23 at 3:07 a.m., CSPD said shots were fired in the 1500 block of E Boulder St. Officers

responded to the area and found 48-year-old Nancy Mascarenas dead on the scene.

CSPD

Nancy Mascarenas

CSPD said Lopez was already in custody at the El Paso County Jail for outstanding warrants and other unrelated criminal charges at the time of this new arrest.