CSFD said not to drive through standing water. Turn around, don't drown.

This warning is until 6:45 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs is under a Flash Flood Warning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Barbara is a reporter based out of Pueblo for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.