Hot with afternoon thundershowers

Another hot day today but a cooling trend is underway through Friday.

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, coupled with hot temperatures in the upper-80s and 90s. Strong to severe storms will be possible today, especially east of the I-25 corridor.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms may linger into the evening... before eventually weakening overnight. Morning lows Thursday will bottom out in the 60s.

Thursday is likely to be the most active day in terms of strong and severe thunderstorms and heavy rain. Cooler Thursday with highs in the low-80s for Colorado Springs and the low-90s for Pueblo. The coolest day will be Friday with highs in the 70s and 80s... and again showers and thunderstorms. A drier start to the weekend Saturday... and quickly warmer by Sunday. Mid and upper-90s return early next week along with monsoon moisture.