Hot with afternoon thundershowers

today at 7:54 AM
Published 7:43 AM

Another hot day today but a cooling trend is underway through Friday.

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, coupled with hot temperatures in the upper-80s and 90s. Strong to severe storms will be possible today, especially east of the I-25 corridor.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms may linger into the evening... before eventually weakening overnight. Morning lows Thursday will bottom out in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Thursday is likely to be the most active day in terms of strong and severe thunderstorms and heavy rain. Cooler Thursday with highs in the low-80s for Colorado Springs and the low-90s for Pueblo. The coolest day will be Friday with highs in the 70s and 80s... and again showers and thunderstorms. A drier start to the weekend Saturday... and quickly warmer by Sunday. Mid and upper-90s return early next week along with monsoon moisture.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

