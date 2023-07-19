Crews clear Fountain Creek Fire burning north of Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Tuesday afternoon, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office reported a fire was burning by the Fountain Creek just north of the city.

According to the sheriff's office, the fire was in an area difficult to reach by foot or vehicle. The fire burned in dead trees and brush along the creek bed. Officials said the fire was first reported around 12:30 p.m.

At 4:57 p.m., the sheriff's office said the fire was 75% contained, and no structures were threatened.

July 18, 2023

Wednesday at 8 a.m., the PCSO said Emergency Services fire members and a 10-person TAVA hand crew were mopping up the fire. The fire did not increase overnight, but the smoke was still visible.

At 3:30 p.m., the PCSO said fire teams had cleared the fire, dubbed the Fountain Creek Fire. According to officials, the fire burned 3/4 of an acre of downed trees, limbs, and brush.

Crews will continue to monitor the burn site for the next couple of days.