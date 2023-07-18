Fort Carson Military Community Hiring Event invites members seeking jobs

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO)-- RecruitMilitary is inviting military community members to the Fort Carson Community Hiring Event, and it's an opportunity for job seekers to network and speak directly with companies looking to hire within the military community.

The Hiring Event will be held on Thursday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at the William Reed Special Events Center (6550 Specker Avenue Building #1829) in the main auditorium.

The event comes at no cost for transitioning service members, spouses, veterans, dependents, and members of the guard and reserves; and there will be plenty of free parking available surrounding the venue.

The Hiring Event will have openings for both paid and unpaid volunteer roles (see flyers below).

For event details on how to register and prep for the event click the link here.

For resume preparation click the link here.