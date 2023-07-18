Skip to Content
News

Denver Broncos training camp ticket return procedure

By
Updated
today at 3:41 PM
Published 3:39 PM

The Denver Broncos on Tuesday announced the ticket return procedure for fans set to attend their 2023 Training Camp, powered by Ford, at Centura Health Training Center.

In an effort to accommodate as many fans as possible, fans who are unable to attend practice are encouraged to return tickets through a hassle-free process via their Ticketmaster account up to 30 minutes before the start of each practice. The Broncos encourage all fans to utilize this return feature out of consideration for those looking to attend training camp.

With ticket availability fluid, fans can visit the Broncos’ website regularly to check on ticket availability.

Below are steps fans should follow to return a ticket:

  • Log into Ticketmaster account.
  • Select “My Events” and the date to return tickets.
  • In the “Event Details” page, fans will see a button labeled “Request a Refund.”
  • Once “Request a Refund” is selected, fans will be prompted to confirm the “refund” before hitting “submit.”
  • Fans will receive an order cancellation, confirming the tickets have been returned.

Once the steps are completed, returned tickets will be made available to the public.

For answers to more frequently asked questions about Broncos Training Camp, powered by Ford, please visit: https://www.denverbroncos.com/nfl/trainingcamp/information.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content