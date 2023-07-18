Colorado State Fair Parade Committee announces parade marshals ahead of 2023 celebrations

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The annual Colorado State Fair Parade is set to hit the streets in August and the Colorado State Fair Parade Committee is announcing its 2023 parade marshals.

The fair will be on Saturday, August 26, at 10 a.m. and the theme of this year’s parade will be titled, “Colorado…Mountains of Fun.”

The Grand Marshal is set to be Former CSU Pueblo Head Football Coach, John Wristen, (pictured below) who will be accompanied by Parade Marshals Tom & Anna Marie Giodeone of Giodeone’s Restaurant (also pictured below).

John Wristen wrapped up his 15th and final season as Colorado State University Pueblo’s head football coach in 2022.

He restarted the CSU Pueblo Football Program in 2007, and in just seven seasons, turned the program into NCAA Divison II National Champions.

Wristen now serves as an Athletics Development and External Relations Officer with CSU Pueblo Athletics.

His new title allows for more time to be spent with his wife Rochelle and their four children: Bailey, C.T., JoVanna, and Dex.

John Wristen | The Greater Pueblo Chamber

Tom and Anna Marie Giodone married in 1962 and raised their two children, Denise and Tommy on the St. Charles Mesa.

What was once a pool hall has now turned the Giodones into proud owners of the thriving Giodone’s Restaurant the community knows today.

Since 1987, Tom and Anna Marie have been invited and given the opportunity to be vendors at the Colorado State Fair and have had several venues and stands on the fairgrounds over the years.

The Giodones have enjoyed being a part of such a large and exciting event.

In 2014, they were honored to have a branch library named after them in the county, just across the highway from their restaurant.

Nowadays, the restaurant continues to work as a well-oiled machine under daughter Denise’s watchful eye and you can still find Tom in the kitchen doing what he loves, along with Anna Marie taking care of business with a smile.

Facing the loss of their beloved son and brother has been difficult, but they are consoled by the outpouring of love, support, and kindness that has been shown to them by their family, amazing patrons, and friends.

“We are both so humbled by the community, Colorado State Fair, and The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce for being named the Parade Marshals for the 2023 Colorado State Fair Parade. This makes us so very happy and thrilled to be a part of something so grand, “ stated Tom and Anna Marie Giodone.

Tom and Anna Marie Giodone | The Greater Pueblo Chamber

For more information, please call 719-542-1704 or visit The Greater Pueblo Chamber's website at the link here.