Colorado Springs Fire Department Dive Team performs training at Prospect Lake

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department Dive Team was hard at work Monday evening training at Prospect Lake.

The team was preparing for the worst-case scenarios, like a nighttime water rescue.

CSFD has two boats; one that's equipped with sonar and another that carries divers.

The mock scenario that played out Monday put a dummy body at the bottom of the lake, allowing the team to practice as if it was a real-life event.

The dive team practices at all different times of the day and night, and in all weather conditions, so they'll be prepared no matter what comes their way.

Monday's training covered several scenarios, including one tailored to the Labor Day Liftoff should anything go awry with a balloon during the event.