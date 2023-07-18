Castle Rock man arrested on rare federal terrorist charges for trying to join ISIS

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Davin Daniel Meyer, 18, was arrested Friday, July 14, for trying to join the ISIS terrorist group in the Middle East.

According to FBI arrest documents, Meyer previously followed white supremacist ideology before practicing Islam as early as October 2020. FBI agents said they were tipped off about Meyer’s extreme ideologies by someone who knew him.

The tipster said they had “observed Meyer’s radical Islamic beliefs escalate as Meyer sought out more extremist videos and content online and openly discussed his violent intentions,” the FBI arrest document said.

In November 2022, Meyer started communicating with who he thought was an ISIS member online. Instead, it was an FBI source. Through months of communication, Meyer expressed his desire to support ISIS and travel to the Middle East to help fight with the terrorist group.

He sent two videos to the undercover FBI source, pledging allegiance to ISIS.

“I pledge to listen and obey in what is pleasing and displeasing in times of ease and hardship selflessly, and to not contest the matter of authority with those in charge, unless I see clear kufr, which I have proof from Allah for; and Allah is the witness to what I’ve said,” he said in the video.

By the end of 2022, Meyer started making plans to join ISIS in the Middle East. According to the arrest document, if he couldn’t make it to the Middle East, he “wanted to kill people in the United States, including police and military members.” He said he planned to make a bomb and was willing to kill himself and others.

FBI agents said Meyer received mental health and behavior treatment in 2021 and 2022, but declined to take any medication because it was against the Islamic religion. According to the arrest document, Meyer was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, adjustment disorder with mixed anxiety and depressed mood, and major depressive disorder.

In June, Meyer bought a plane ticket to Turkey. He was scheduled to leave the Denver International Airport on July 14, have a layover in Germany, and then fly to Turkey, where he was going to meet other ISIS members that would take him to Iraq.

However, while on the jet bridge about to board his plane at DIA, FBI agents arrested Meyer. He was charged with attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization and now, could face up to 20 years in prison.

According to George Washington University’s Extremism Tracker, ISIS terrorist charges of U.S. citizens are rare. Since 2014, 246 people have been charged with offenses related to the Islamic State and only one has been from Colorado. Of those charged, more than 80% pleaded or were found guilty.

Meyer fits the typical suspect pool. According to George Washington University’s data, nearly all suspects are males between 18 and 29. The average sentence for those convicted is 13 years.

Meyer’s next court appearance is a detention hearing on July 20.