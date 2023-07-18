Cañon City’s Council seeking art design submissions for crosswalks along Main Street

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Cañon City’s Council along with the Public Art Committee, is seeking community involvement for a new public art project to design ‘Creative Crosswalks’ along its Main Street.

It comes as part of a pilot program funded through the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) ‘Revitalizing Main Street Grant.’

Now, the City is encouraging the community to participate in designing ‘Creative Crosswalks’ for its Main Street at the intersections of the 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th streets.

The Public Art Committee will review each application, making sure they meet all of the guidelines and criteria, and will vote on those submissions between August 21-25.

The top-voted submittals will be recommended to the City Council during the September 5, council meeting.

For those interested in getting their art from the pages to the crosswalks, you can submit an application and a draft drawing or digital concept to creativecrosswalks@canoncity.org between July 18, and August 11.

You can find more information on the guidelines, including the application, below or at the link here.

Here is the schedule timeline from July to October:

July 18: Public concept period opens

August 11: Public submission period ends

August 14-18: Committee review/screening of submittals

August 21-24: Public voting on all submittals

September 5: Council Concurrence

September 6: Order Stencils

September / October: Installation (pending stencil and paint availability