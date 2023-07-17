Shooting at Colorado Springs Sonic Drive-In leaves one person dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon at a Sonic Drive-In in eastern Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, this happened off E. Platte Ave. and Chelton Rd. CSPD said the 911 call came in at 1:43 p.m.

CSPD said the shooting involved possibly involving "two or three" individuals. Two people were taken to the hospital.

At 3:21 p.m., CSPD announced one person did die as a result of his injuries.

This is a developing story.