Pueblo gang member freed by judges on multiple six-figure bonds sentenced to more than a decade in prison

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has been sounding the alarm on the continued and repeated disregard by our judicial system in holding a Pueblo gang member accountable for over two years. Now, after the federal government got involved, one repeat felon will spend the next 12 and half years in federal prison.

Leonard Cordova, 44, a six-time convicted felon, was handed that sentence on July 13th by a federal judge after pleading guilty to using guns and ammunition, as well as dealing dangerous drugs, in violation of federal law.

Those violations are tied to repeated violent criminal activity committed in Pueblo in September, 2021. While on probation, Cordova was charged with illegal discharge of a weapon on September 12th. He was released on a $7,500 bond that same day. Then, a week later, Cordova was charged with attempted murder, and slew of other felony charges, but was released again on a $100,000 bond by Judge Scott Epstein.

Then, in January 2022, Cordova violated multiple conditions of his bond release by tampering with his ankle monitor, drinking, and attempting to contact a victim. His bond was modified to $300,000, set by Chief Judge Deborah Eyler. Cordova posted that and was released back into the Pueblo community.

All of Cordova's bonds were surety bonds, allowing him to hire a bondsman to front the majority of the money for him, while he put up property or some other form of collateral to get out of jail. Federal charges against him followed four months later.

In federal court documents obtained by 13 Investigates, the U.S. Attorney Office for the District of Colorado was very pointed in their assessment of Cordova's criminal behavior and the impact a lengthy prison sentence will have on public safety.

Assistant United States Attorney Andrea Surratt wrote, "A long sentence of incarceration will incapacitate the defendant and protect the public from his crimes. He is clearly a man with an extreme propensity for violence and no regard for the lives of others. Pueblo, and the entire state of Colorado, will be safer with him in prison."

Surratt continued by writing in a May 17 motion, "Despite his repeated contacts with the criminal justice system, Cordova has served only scant time in custody, a lengthy sentence in this matter will promote respect for the law."

13 Investigates has spoken with Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller and 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner on the issue of bond, and the propensity for repeat offenders, to be released after entering a courtroom.

"I think his actions certainly were worthy of attention by the federal government with his use of the guns and the different things that he had done. I think it was super helpful for us because his criminal activity wasn't going to cease," Noeller said.

Noeller said he believes judges have taken notice to cases like Cordova's since early 2022, and in response, have levied much higher bonds for people who have engaged in violent criminal activity. Noeller also says people like Cordova serving federal prison time will act as a deterrence for future criminal activity in Pueblo largely because there is no parole in the federal system, meaning they will do the full time after a prison sentence is leveled.

"You know you're going to go to prison and serve 90% of your time, as opposed to going to prison and serving 50% of your time. I mean, it changes behaviors," Noeller said.

DA Choster acknowledged that every person accused of a crime in entitled to bond in Colorado. However, he says his office has concerns over the type, whether that be cashless bail or surety bail, that are being offered by Pueblo judges.

"With some cases, there has been concern in our office that bond has been interpreted in a way that we don't think is consistent with public safety. It may not be in violation of the bond matrix, but there may be aspects of it and certain criteria for it that is emphasized in some cases over others, which we would vigorously disagree with," Choster said.

So what's the fix? This a question 13 Investigates asked Chostner during an interview last month. The elected DA says it all comes down to the public weighing in the job our judicial bench is doing.

"I think the fix is the public knowing where the problems are and they have an opportunity to weigh in on retention of the judges at the appropriate time," Chostner said.

According to federal court documents, Cordova's state cases tied to allegations of discharging a firearm and dealing drugs has been dismissed as a part of the federal plea agreement. However, his criminal case tied to the attempted murder allegations is still active. He is scheduled to have a plea hearing on that case in front Pueblo County Judge Allison Ernst on August 4.