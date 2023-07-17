One injured in Colorado Springs stabbing in Cimarron Hills area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An investigation is underway into a stabbing that left one person injured Sunday.

At 5:23 p.m. on July 17, officers from the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to a reported stabbing in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr. At the scene, officers found a male victim - whose age hasn't been released - with injuries from a stabbing.

According to CSPD, the reporting party and the victim gave statements that didn't match the evidence at the scene.

Detectives from CSPD's Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault Unit (DVASA) took over the ongoing investigation.