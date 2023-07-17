Name of Colorado Springs man who died in boat accident on Lake Pueblo released

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the man who died after his boat sank at Lake Pueblo.

On the evening of July 15, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a small ski boat carrying three people, two with life jackets and one without, began taking on water quickly and sank shortly after launching at Lake Pueblo State Park. That sparked a "frantic rescue attempt" by witnesses on shore and by CPW park rangers.

However, only the two boat passengers wearing life jackets resurfaced when the boat went underwater. They were rescued by CPW rangers.

The third passenger, who was wearing pants and boots but no life jacket, tried to swim to shore but quickly began struggling.

Witnesses on shore tried to swim out to the man but weren't able to reach him before he disappeared below the surface, estimated to be at 72 degrees at the time of the accident.

His body was later recovered in about seven feet of water by the Pueblo County Sheriff's volunteer dive team.

Monday, the coroner identified the man as 25-year-old Joey Isaac Tafoya of Colorado Springs. The coroner confirmed he apparently downed and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Coroner Investigator.

CPW said the boat Tafoya was on was an older, low-profile ski boat. The two survivors told CPW they noticed the boat was taking on water shortly after they left the marina's "no wake" zone and passed its buoy.

“While we continue to investigate, this appears to be a tragic accident,” said Daryl Seder, senior park ranger at Lake Pueblo in a press release. “We offer our condolences to the family and friends of this victim.”

According to Seder, the combination of the weight from the water in the boat and choppy waves on the lake swamped the boat, causing it to quickly sink. However, it's unknown why the boat was taking on water.

This is the first death on Lake Pueblo and the 24th water-related death in Colorado so far in 2023. There are three people still missing and presumed dead in water-related incidents this year, according to CPW.

In 2022, there was a record-breaking 42 water-related deaths.