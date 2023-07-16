One man dead after boat sinks in Lake Pueblo west of North Shore Marina

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials say one man is dead after a boat sank Saturday evening on Lake Pueblo, west of the North Shore Marina and boat ramp.

In a written release, CPW said a small ski boat carrying three people started quickly taking on water and sank about 50 yards away from the shore.

While two of the three passengers on board were wearing life jackets, resurfaced and were rescued by rangers, CPW said the third passenger did not come out of the water alive.

According to the release, the man was wearing pants an boots but no life jacket.

CPW said some witnesses in the area attempted to swim to the man, but they were unable to reach him before he disappeared below the surface of the water.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office volunteer dive team responded to the scene, and CPW said they recovered the body.

CPW officials pulled the sunken boat out of the water.

According to a Pueblo Park Ranger cited in the release, "the combination of the weight from the water in the boat and choppy waves on the lake swamped the boat, causing it to quickly sink."

At this time it's unknown what caused the boat to start sinking.

The Pueblo County Coroner is now examining this incident.

CPW said if the coroner confirms this is a water-related death, it would be the 24th in Colorado in 2023.