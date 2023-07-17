KRDO NewsChannel 13 wins Overall Excellence in the 2023 Heartland Emmy Awards

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The KRDO NewsChannel 13 team brought home a big honor this weekend, the top award at the Heartland Emmy's Gala in Denver.

The Award for Overall Excellence is a win made possible through the hard work of our entire crew - both on-air and especially behind the camera.

It's an honor to be recognized by our peers, but none of it would be possible without the support of you, our viewers at home.

Congratulations to everyone who played a part here at the station and thank you for trusting us with your news.