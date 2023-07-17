Israel’s governing coalition presses ahead with plan to overhaul courts ahead of expected protests

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s governing coalition is pushing ahead with a contentious plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary. That’s despite growing opposition from within the countryand a wave of mass protests expected this week. A parliamentary committee was meeting Monday to prepare a bill that would limit judicial oversight on some government decisions. It is expected to come to a final vote in parliament that would make it law early next week. Nationwide protests are expected on Tuesday. The government says the plan is meant to rein in what it sees as an overly interventionist judicial system and restore power to elected officials. Critics say the plan would upend Israel’s delicate system of checks and balances and push the country toward autocracy.

