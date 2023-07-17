Skip to Content
HEAT CONTINUES THROUGH TUESDAY

By
New
Published 9:38 PM

TONIGHT: Temps cool off into the 80's after sunset and then into the 70's after 10pm before bottoming out in the 60's before sunrise Tuesday morning

TUESDAY: Another above day with temps soaring into the 90's to low 100's. A stray shower/storm possible after 2pm but most storms will favor areas east of I-25.

EXTENDED: high pressure breaks down and slides south by Wednesday allowing for a nice fetch of moisture to move in yielding scattered showers and storms for the afternoon.

Article Topic Follows: News
Weather

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

