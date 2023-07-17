Colorado Springs is getting an Insomnia Cookies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs is set to get another popular cookie shop. Monday, Insomnia Cookies announced it's opening its first store in Colorado Springs this July.

According to a press release, the new bakery will be located in the University Shops strip mall in northeast Colorado Springs.

The new store will also deliver to neighborhoods stretching to Briargate in the north and Stratton Meadows in the south, plus students at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak State College.

Insomnia Cookies

For the grand opening, Insomnia Cookies will be holding a special celebration event with freebies, treats, and more on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from noon to 1 a.m.

Below are the grand opening event details and giveaways:

Insomniacs who visit the new Colorado Springs bakery will receive one free Classic cookie (no purchase required) in-store, or one free Classic cookie with their delivery order (minimum purchase required).

Insomniacs can also earn free delivery with the code COSPRINGS.

Customers will be able to celebrate throughout the day and late into the night with sweet giveaways, a prize wheel, milk pong, and more, plus a DJ beginning at 8 p.m.

15% of in-store retail sales at the new Colorado Springs location will be donated to the Pikes Peak United Way.

Store Details:

Address: 4239 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80907

4239 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Store Hours*: Sunday 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM Monday 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM Tuesday 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM Wednesday 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM Thursday 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM Friday 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM Saturday 12:00 PM - 1:00 AM

Beginning in the Fall semester, closing hours will be extended to serve local college students

For more information on Insomnia Cookies, click here.

The new Colorado Springs location is hiring part-time cookie crew members, delivery drivers, and shift leaders. Interested applicants can apply here.