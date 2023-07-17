Colorado Springs gas prices continue to rise, more than 30 cents higher than in June

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Gas prices in Colorado Springs continue to rise. According to data from GasBuddy, the cost per gallon went up by 8.2 cents in the last week, averaging at $3.82 as of Monday, July 17.

Prices in Colorado Springs are 30.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. However, the cost is still 99.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $3.39/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.12/g, a difference of 73.0 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, prices in Colorado Springs are still higher than the national average, which stands at $3.53/g. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

July 17, 2022: $4.82/g (U.S. Average: $4.51/g)

July 17, 2021: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

July 17, 2020: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 17, 2019: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

July 17, 2018: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

July 17, 2017: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

July 17, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 17, 2015: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 17, 2014: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

July 17, 2013: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Denver- $3.79/g, up 6.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.73/g.

Fort Collins- $3.82/g, up 5.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.76/g.

Colorado- $3.81/g, up 6.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.74/g.

The national average price of diesel has risen by 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.

For more GasBuddy data, click here.