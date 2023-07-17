Colorado Sen. Bennet looks to give SNAP users nationwide ability to purchase hot meals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRDO) - Low-income families across the country could finally get access to hot meals through their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits thanks to one Colorado Senator's proposed bill.

On July 12, Sen. Michael Bennet put forward a bill to get rid of what he calls an "outdated" rule within the 2008 Food and Nutrition Act, which has barred SNAP users from buying hot prepared meals or foods for their families.

Currently, the rules only allow foods designed for take-home preparation and consumption, or cold prepared foods to be purchased through SNAP benefits.

“Food insecurity is one of the greatest threats to the health, wellbeing, and academic success of our children. The SNAP program is one of the best tools we have to fight it – and as we write the Farm Bill, I’ll push to ensure SNAP works for families as intended. That’s why I introduced legislation to cut red tape in the program that prevents Coloradans from using their SNAP benefits to buy prepared and hot foods for their families.” Colorado Senator Micheal Bennet in a statement to KRDO

Care and Share Food Bank here in southern Colorado said the change would go a long way for those who are on food assistance, especially those who are homeless.

"I think this just really expands choice. It expands choices for working families. It expands choices for the homeless population. Think how hard it would be to be out there as some of the homeless and not have the option to be able to buy already-made food. To have to purchase your food from a grocery store and then the expectation would be that you cook it -- well, so many people don't have that option," explained Nate Springer, the President and CEO of Care and Share.

The bill is still in its infancy. It would still have to pass in the House and then the Senate, and be approved by President Joe Biden before becoming law.