In quiet Georgia subdivision, neighbor says he saw man accused of killing 4 shoot man in street

By JEFF AMY and TOM MURPHY
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Police have swarmed a neighborhood south of Atlanta, searching for a man suspected of fatally gunning down three men and a woman. Police say Andre Longmore is accused of killing the four victims Saturday in a quiet subdivision in Hampton, Georgia. Neighbor Frankie Worth told The Associated Press he heard a gunshot and saw a neighbor with his hands jerking from the recoil of firing a silver handgun. Worth says the man appeared to have shot another neighbor before he disappeared from view. Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Andre Longmore, is wanted on four counts of murder. They have not said what may have prompted the shooting.

