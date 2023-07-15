US Rep. George Santos repays himself $85K raised from lackluster reelection fundraising

NEW YORK (AP) — Recently released congressional campaign records reveal the potential challenges embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos faces in his bid for reelection. Not only does he face federal charges on a host of financial crimes, records show he raised a relatively paltry $138,000 over the past three months. He used $85,000 of it to help repay the hundreds of thousands of dollars he loaned himself to get elected in 2022. The underwhelming fundraising suggests a struggle to fend off fellow Republican Kellen Curry. The Afghanistan war veteran and former J.P. Morgan banker raised more than $200,000 during the same period. The top Democrat vying to retake the district has raised more than $345,000.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.