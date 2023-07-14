He went to high school with Taylor Swift. Now, he’s selling his unsigned yearbook to pay for tickets to her concert

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs man says he went to high school with Taylor Swift for one year. Now he's hoping he can cash in on the one thing he has, that maybe no other Swiftie does.

Ryan Jones went to Hendersonville High School, right outside of Nashville, Tennessee. He says Swift transferred to his school for her sophomore year of high school before she left. He was a senior, and he'd never even met her, but knew instantly she'd be a star.

"I went to school with Taylor Swift and I loved when she performed at the talent show, really, before she was famous."

Inside his home office in Colorado Springs, Jones flips through the pages of his 2006 high school yearbook. It's got 12 pictures of Swift, and just two of him. Yet, it may be one of his most prized possessions.

"I knew of her, especially after that talent show," he recalls.

Now, his ultimate goal is to sell it. He wants to make enough money to buy tickets to her Denver concert Saturday night. He's listed his 2006 yearbook on eBay, hoping some Swifitie will think it's a must-have.

Until now he didn't let anyone touch the gold book, though he says his go-to fun fact is that he went to high school with Taylor Swift, and 'Our Song' is about one of his high school friends, who dated Swift.

"I've had this unsigned and I'm like, I could sell it, I guess."

But the secondary ticket market prices for the concert are Super Bowl level, and Jones wants to go to it with his wife.

"We tried to get tickets through that whole fiasco with Ticketmaster. That did not work," Jones said. "And then I still wanted to go, so I thought, you know what, I do have the yearbook of her final year in high school."

Thus far, Jones hasn't gotten a bid he's willing to take. On Wednesday he posted in a Private Swifite Facebook group, asking for advice on if he should part with the book.

"Most people were telling me, don't sell it, treasure it, you know, tell your grandchildren, tell your kids."

Ultimately he wants to go to the concert with his wife, and if that means parting ways with the yearbook he's barely in, he's willing to do it.

I think I only have two (pictures in the yearbook), my main photo, and then I'm somewhere else," he laughs.