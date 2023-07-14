Colorado Court of Appeals denies appeal to build development on Garden of the Gods Road

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the City of Colorado Springs, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled this week that the Colorado Springs City Council's denial of the 2424 Garden of the Gods development was legal.

2424 GOTG LLC also redacted their second proposal for the development this year, according to the city.

Some reasons for the proposal being denied are concerns about wildfire evacuation, traffic congestion, and the high buildings blocking the scenic hillside view.

The developer proposed the apartment complex back in 2020, and when it was denied, sued the city. When the developer lost in the 2021 decision, they brought it back to the State Appellate Court. That decision was finally denied when that court agreed with the City.

We have reached out to the developer and the city council for comment, and neither replied immediately to requests for comment.