Canon City officials say Instagram account claiming to be official account of city is not affiliated with city

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Canon City officials released a statement Friday admonishing an Instagram account that claims to be the "Official account for Canon City, Colorado."

According to city officials, the account titled canoncitycolorado on Instagram is not affiliated with the city and officials said they are "looking into who owns this account."

The statement released Friday goes on to say that the city does not condone the actions of the page owner or how the page owner is speaking to people, adding, "We find this behavior unacceptable."

The statement then says, "Canon City does, unfortunately, have a history that we have spoken about and condemned. Canon City is a wonderful community that is inclusive of ALL people."

According to the statement, the official Canon City Instagram page is https://www.instagram.com/canoncitygov. All city-run accounts have CanonCityGov in the title and the city's log.